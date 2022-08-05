Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Mplx Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.52 on Friday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $126,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 65.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

