M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $43,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.74. 39,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,735. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

