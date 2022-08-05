M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $62,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,441,000.

IJH traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $249.26. 52,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

