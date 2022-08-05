M&T Bank Corp Has $40.79 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $39.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $886.73. The company had a trading volume of 617,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a market capitalization of $926.18 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

