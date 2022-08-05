M&T Bank Corp Purchases 30,856 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,310. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

