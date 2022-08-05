M&T Bank Corp Purchases 68,023 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.88% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $519,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 89,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $189.74. 963,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,123,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

