M&T Bank Corp Purchases 8,803 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.59. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.37.

