M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,128 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,257. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05.

