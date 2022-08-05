M&T Bank Corp Sells 43,385 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $55,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.50. 30,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

