M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $196,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 262,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 69.7% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

NYSE MA traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $343.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.69 and its 200-day moving average is $347.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

