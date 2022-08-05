Multiplier (BMXX) One Day Volume Tops $177.00

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $8,223.86 and $177.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00631095 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multiplier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

