Nabox Trading Down 7% This Week (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Nabox has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $595,899.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nabox Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
