Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 86.70%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
