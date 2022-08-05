Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 86.70%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.