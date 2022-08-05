National Bank Financial Raises Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$15.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

