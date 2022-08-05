National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:NEX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 182.40 ($2.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,933,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,195. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 167.10 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,679.21). In other news, insider Chris Davies bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,679.21). Also, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.82), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,830.29).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

