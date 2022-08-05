NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 400 ($4.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342 ($4.19).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 253.20 ($3.10). 15,409,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,974,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.78. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.85.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.