NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.