NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
