Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $9.60 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 90.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $378,963.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,375,332 coins and its circulating supply is 19,298,673 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

