Needham & Company LLC Increases Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $958.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

