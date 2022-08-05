Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBLY. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$20.30 on Thursday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$20.28 and a 12 month high of C$40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.65.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

