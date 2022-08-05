Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($85.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($74.74) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Trading Up 2.9 %

NEM opened at €70.00 ($72.16) on Monday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €52.80 ($54.43) and a one year high of €116.15 ($119.74). The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.77.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.