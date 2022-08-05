Neo (NEO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.81 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Neo has a market cap of $823.95 million and $87.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.68 or 0.00050856 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00629370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,966.34 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.