Neo Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00048273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $780.18 million and $47.18 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00625515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

