NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $10,655.88 and approximately $44.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00160623 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008597 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com.

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.