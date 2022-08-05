Netbox Coin One Day Volume Reaches $10.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $36,621.64 and $10.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003469 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064226 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.
Buying and Selling Netbox Coin
