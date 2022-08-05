New Fortress Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.48. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFE. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.