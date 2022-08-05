New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) & Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Critical Review

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of 31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than New Jersey Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 3.79% 11.06% 3.28% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Excelerate Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.16 billion 2.04 $117.89 million $0.99 46.22 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Excelerate Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates commercial and residential solar projects situated in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. The Energy Services segment offers unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.