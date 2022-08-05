New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

