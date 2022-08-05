New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. 35,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,308. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

