Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.69. 9,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 483,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,050,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

