Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. UBS Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.
Newell Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NWL stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
