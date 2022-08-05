Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. UBS Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

