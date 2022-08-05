Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $325.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.