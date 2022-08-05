NEXGEL (NXGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

NEXGEL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,231. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

