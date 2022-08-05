NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,100 at Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,000 ($98.03) to GBX 8,100 ($99.25) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.22) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($96.19) to GBX 6,200 ($75.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($89.20) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,768.57 ($95.19).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,542 ($80.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,306.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,443.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($68.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($103.96). The stock has a market cap of £8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,249.01.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($69.94) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($83,930.89).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

