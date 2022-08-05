NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NEE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 439,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,030. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.