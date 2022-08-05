Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.0837 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (NXS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $935,397.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,997,756 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

Get Nexus alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

