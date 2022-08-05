NFTify (N1) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $224,492.58 and approximately $4,249.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00632247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

