NFTX Hashmasks Index Reaches Market Cap of $146,945.71 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $825.65 or 0.03645021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $146,945.71 and $58.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

