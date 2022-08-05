NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.