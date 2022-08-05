NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.48 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

