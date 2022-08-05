Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 28.00 and a quick ratio of 27.72.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

