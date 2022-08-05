Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Lowered to €11.50

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.90 ($12.27) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.60 ($9.90) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €10.70 ($11.03) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading

