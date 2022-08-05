Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

