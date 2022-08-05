Northland Securities Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $22.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WU. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 254.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

