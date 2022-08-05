NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 923,657 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

