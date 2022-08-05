NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.00 million. NortonLifeLock also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.46 EPS.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 206,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

