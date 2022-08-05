Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

