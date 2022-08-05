Novare Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. 381,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,797,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.