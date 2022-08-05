Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $524,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:UVXY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,535,352. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

