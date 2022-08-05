Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.